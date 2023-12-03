2023 Software-Defined Networking Market Future Scope, Emerging Trends and Opportunities: A Comprehensive Research Report 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2023 -- The global Software-Defined Networking Market size is expected to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2023 to USD 60.2 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The primary driver of SDN adoption is its ability to automate and simplify network management. By centralizing control, SDN minimizes manual configurations, reducing human errors and operational complexities. This automation not only streamlines processes but also significantly cuts down operational costs.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Networking Market"



292 - Tables

54- Figures

280 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=655



The Hybrid SDN segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major market driver for hybrid SDN is its ability to facilitate a smooth transition and compatibility with existing infrastructures. Hybrid SDN solutions allow businesses to integrate SDN capabilities into their legacy systems seamlessly. This compatibility ensures that businesses can leverage the benefits of SDN without disrupting their current operations, making it a preferred choice for industries where a gradual migration and coexistence of traditional and software-defined networking environments are essential.



The cloud service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Cloud service providers require networks that can scale rapidly to accommodate varying workloads and user demands. SDN's ability to automate scaling processes and efficiently allocate resources aligns with the dynamic nature of cloud environments. Cloud service providers operate vast data centers that host a myriad of applications, services, and content for businesses and consumers worldwide. SDN plays a pivotal role in these environments by enabling automated network provisioning, efficient traffic management, and seamless scalability.



Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific consists of major economies, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, which are gaining worldwide attention due to their rapid growth and advancements in all fields. The large population of Asia Pacific is a major traction to investors all over the world for attaining a large subscriber base. Datacenter deployments are complementary to the SDN technology, and with technological advancement, the SDN market is expected to grow exponentially.



Inquire Before Buy: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=655



Market Players



The major vendors covered in the SDN market Cisco (US), Huawei (China), VMWare (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Arista Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Comcast (US), Citrix (US), NEC (Japan), Oracle (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), NVIDIA (US), Fortinet (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HiveIO (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Pica8 (US), Scale Computing (US), Canopus Networks (Australia), Zeetta Networks (UK), Trustgrid (US), and COSGrid Networks (India).



Key Dynamic Factors For Software-Defined Networking Market:



Initiatives for Digital Transformation: One major factor driving the use of SDN is the continuous digital transformation occurring across several industries. SDN provides the programmability and automation that businesses need to support their digital activities as they look for more flexible and agile networking solutions.



Cloud Computing: The adoption of SDN is directly impacted by the growth of cloud computing services. SDN is ideal for cloud environments because it makes network resource management more effective and dynamic. Demand for SDN is expected to rise as more companies move their operations to the cloud.



5G Deployment: Since 5G networks allow for the effective administration and optimisation of network resources, its deployment is a key factor driving the adoption of SDN.



Growing Network Complexity: As a result of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the proliferation of linked devices, networks are becoming more complex, necessitating the need for more intelligent and flexible network management. SDN offers an answer by streamlining network administration and centralising control.



Security Concerns: Improving network security is becoming more important as cyber threats become more complex. SDN facilitates improved network traffic visibility and control, which facilitates the implementation and management of security rules. There is an increasing trend in integrating SDN with security solutions.



Cost-Efficiency: Companies are always searching for methods to reduce expenses without sacrificing network performance.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The dynamic landscape and fierce rivalry of the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market are caused by a multitude of variables that impact technology breakthroughs and changing client expectations. To keep a competitive edge, major competitors in this market include Cisco Systems, VMware, Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies, and Arista Networks innovate continuously. These businesses provide a wide range of SDN solutions to suit various use cases and industry verticals. The market is divided into segments according to geography, end users, deployment models, and components. SDN controllers, switches, and apps are examples of components; on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid solutions are examples of deployment models.



End users come from a variety of industries, including finance, IT, healthcare, and telecommunications. The market is split geographically into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Vendors can customise their solutions to meet certain industry needs and local preferences thanks to segmentation. The need for network automation, the spread of cloud services, and the acceleration of 5G deployments are some of the factors driving this segment's growth. The networking infrastructure of enterprises is becoming more and more focused on agility, security, and cost-effectiveness. This is why the SDN market is expected to grow steadily and maintain its competitive dynamics.



Browse Other Reports:



Digital Asset Management Market



Conversational AI Market



Cybersecurity Insurance Market



Traffic Management Market



Product Engineering Services Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/software-defined-networking-sdn-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sdn-market.asp