21 More Days to Submit Locale Suggestions for 'One Square Mile: Texas' Television Show

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- One Square Mile: Texas (OSMTX) is a documentary television series that explores Texas life and culture from the microcosm of a square mile. There are 268,820 square miles in Texas, OSMTX wants to know what makes your’s special. The selected square mile could include a neighborhood in a large city, a small town or a suburb. The goal of the series is to encompass the diversity of Texas‘ people and landscapes through a first person perspective of contemporary life in Texas.



Learn more about the series and nominate your favorite community on the One Square Mile: Texas website at www.OSMTX.com (submission deadline is 11:59pm on 11/30/2012)



About Brazos Film & Video

One Square Mile: Texas is the successor to the Emmy award winning series One Square Mile: America. The Brazos Film & Video produced series has received nine Lone Star Emmy nominations and three awards including Best Documentary Series in 2010 and 2011 and Best Magazine Series in 2011. Brazos Film & Video has produced documentary content for Texas audiences since 1999 - including the Emmy nominated PBS and ITVS series Women & Girls Lead. Brazos Film & Video is located in Fort Worth, Texas and is owned and operated by husband and wife producers Carl and Betsy Crum.



View a trailer for the original One Square Mile: America series on the OSMTX website

http://www.OSMTX.com