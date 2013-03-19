21% of All Florida and Connecticut DMV Records Have Errors

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Your driving record is a big part of how insurance company rates are determined. Put simply, the more tickets, accidents and claims you have on your record, the more you can expect to pay for insurance. Insurance companies make millions off consumers paying higher premiums then they should, due to errors existing on their driving record that have gone uncorrected.



Just how big a problem is it?



According to the Federal Trade Commission 1/5 of consumers have errors appearing on their credit report. That would be roughly 52 million Americans The FTC also notes that could lead to consumers paying more for auto loans and insurance. But what about consumers driving records, how many errors could there be? Turns out the answer is pretty close to the same.



A survey of driving records conducted by the Insurance Research Council (IRC) showed that one in five convictions for traffic violations may contain errors from motor vehicle records.



The IRC looked at driving records in four states, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, and Washington. The study showed that convictions for driving infractions were either incorrectly entered or were missing from driving records. The error rate in the four states were as follows:



Connecticut – 22% of convictions errors

Florida - 21% of convictions errors

Ohio - 14% of convictions errors

Washington - 10% of convictions errors



Chris Evans,Chief Executive Officer of Quote44.com says," That number is a staggering amount to say the least. That's only looking at 4 states, were probably talking about millions upon millions of DMV reporting errors across the country when you really dig deep and look at all 50 states."



Chris further adds, "This is the exact reason we are launching Driving Record Repair, to help consumers fix errors and connect them with the right channels, to actually get the problem taken care of in a timely and efficient manner."



What is Driving Record Repair?



Until now there really hasn't been any help for consumers to fix errors found on their driving record. Quote44.com is launching a 100% free service that gives consumers the tools and resources they need in order to properly file a dispute and get inaccurate information removed from their driving record permanently. You can dispute anything from traffic tickets to claims & accident information.



Once your dispute is filed, resolution can take on average about 30 days. But its free and its going to save you time and money. Don’t let insurance companies over charge you, stop being a doormat, fight back today. Let Driving Record Repair put you back in the drivers seat.



Why use Driving Record Repair? They make it easier than ever to fix information



- Your information is safe and secure

- Driving Record Repair is a 100% free service

- They Help You Remove inaccurate information permanently

- Qualify for cheaper insurance premiums



What is Driving Record Repair Pro?



For the consumer who would rather let industry experts handle their dispute, Quote44.com offers a Pro Service for a one time fee of just $20. This service is expedited online in most states and beneficial to those who would rather avoid the hassle of filling out paperwork.



Quote44.com suggests that you check your driving record by following these simple 3 steps:



Step 1 - Go to the Quote44.com website and obtain a copy of your driving record

Step 2 - Check your driving record for inaccuracies or mistakes

Step 3 - If any errors or inaccuracies are found, file a dispute and attempt to get resolution



