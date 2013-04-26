21st Century Sports Finance Initiative

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Sports is loved everywhere around the world to different degrees for various sports. However, many sports lovers don’t realize the fact that there are a lot of sports athletes who neglect their sporting dreams as they do not have the financial support required to foster their talents. Although there are local sports fund-raising programs in various places, these programs may not reach sports enthusiasts to get financial support most of the time. This paved the way for the establishment of world’s first crowd funding platform for sports – SportyFunder.com.



The website is a medium where sports enthusiasts from different parts of the world are connected to sports projects with talented athletes that require financial aid. The company is committed to raising money for sports activities anywhere across the globe by utilizing the extent and reach of the internet. SportyFunder earned a lot of praise from prominent names in the sports field for their innovative idea of crowd funding sports projects.



The Money for Sports program allows users to create sports projects in the website, and then promote it to various sports enthusiasts through the platform. Sports enthusiasts who are convinced that they can contribute to the cause can provide the financial assistance the projects require. “Our idea is apparently received with applause, which is evident from the shower of praises we received from people including the Youth Olympics CEO, International Skating Federation CEO etc,” state the officials of the sports finance platform.



According to SportyFunder, financing sports projects will boost the operations of various financially backward sports clubs, thereby providing opportunities for athletes possessing the talents to realize their dreams. Users can register as a member of the Sports fundraising platform and then upload their ‘pitch’. Then they can promote it to other people in the platform, and garner the funds required to boost the operations of the project. The sports funding platform also points out that the benefits of creating and promoting a pitch may not be financial as the registered clubs can get opportunities to host physical fund raising events, invitations to sports events, souvenirs etc.



About SportyFunder.com

It’s an online platform utilizing crowd funding to provide financial backing to sports clubs and activities from different parts of the globe. The fundraising program encourages sports enthusiasts and clubs to join a global platform participating in finance raising activities. SportyFunder is endorsed by the President of Youth Olympic Games, an ex Olympian, an NGO in Columbia, and Officials of various Sports Federations and Associations.



