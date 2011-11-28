Recently published research from GlobalData, "21st European Meeting on Hypertension and Cardiovascular Prevention 2011 - Post-Conference Review and Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new conference alerts, "21st European Meeting on Hypertension and Cardiovascular Prevention 2011 - Post-Conference Review and Analysis". The conference alert is an essential source of information and analysis on the emerging therapies and new disease management techniques.
21st European Meeting on Hypertension and Cardiovascular Prevention 2011 was held in Milan, between June 17-20, 2011, organized by the European Society of Hypertension. The four day conference included a demonstration of improvements in both treatment options for hypertension and understanding of the mechanisms behind the disease. This report, entitled "21st European Meeting on Hypertension and Cardiovascular Prevention 2011: Post-Conference Review and Analysis", aims to cover the scientific presentations and articles released during the course of the conference.
Scope
The report provides complete coverage of conference. Its scope includes -
- Qualitative analysis of the studies and clinical trials presented at the conference and their impact on the key market dynamics and future treatment paradigm.
- Review of pre- and post-conference KOL/analyst comments.
- Market revenue data for 2010 and forecast forward to 2017 for a specific disease area (if the conference being covered is focused on a specific disease area).
- Review of key industry trends and events which are likely to impact and change the dynamics of the concerned disease markets in the long run.
How this report will help you:
The report will serve to facilitate your decision making in the concerned therapy areas. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving or are expected to drive the market in the concerned disease areas.
- Explore M&A opportunities by identifying key products and market players.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the market opportunities.
