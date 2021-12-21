+22% CAGR & COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Business Process Management Market Can See USD 13.4 Billion by 2027 Major Companies Are IBM, Fujitsu, Oracle, Opentext Corporation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- The Global Mobile Business Process Management Market is valued at $3.26 billion in 2020 and the market is anticipated to grow by about 22.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The amount of data and increasing complexities of business developments have provided the Global Mobile Business Process Management Market new opportunities across the globe.



Major market players included in this report are:

IBM

Fujitsu

Oracle

Opentext Corporation

Software AG

Appian

Pegasystems Inc.

EMC Corporation

Hyland Software, Inc.

Tibco Software



Market Segmentation

By Solution:

Automation

Process Modeling & Design

Integration

Content & Document Management

Monitoring & Optimization

Others



By Service:

Maintenance & Support

Integration & Deployment

Consulting

Others



By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



By End User:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises



By Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others



The Global Mobile Business Process Management Market is segmented by Solution as Automation, Process Modeling & Design, Integration, Content & Document Management, Monitoring & Optimization, and Others

By Service as Maintenance & Support, Integration & Deployment, Consulting, Others. By Deployment Model as Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud. By End User as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises. By Vertical as BFSI, Telecom & IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Others are thoroughly analyzed in the report with the market trends and the market forecast for 2021-2027.



Regional Analysis

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of the World is examined in the Global Mobile Business Process Management Market report over the forecast period 2021-2027. North America and Europe are significant regions with the highest market shares across the globe. Due to demand for BPM software and services, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027.



Key Questions Answered in the report

Q)Which regions have the highest share in the Global Mobile Business Process Management Market?

A)North America and Europe are significant regions with the highest market shares across the globe.



Q)Which region has the highest demand for the BPM software and services?

A)The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the demand for BPM software and services.



Q)Who are the major player studied in the Global Mobile Business Process Management Market report?

A)IBM, Fujitsu, Oracle, Opentext Corporation, Software AG, Appian, Pegasystems Inc., EMC Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., and Tibco Software are the major players examined in the Global Mobile Business Process Management Market report.



