22 World Class Health and Wellness Experts Join Forces to Empower Thousands of Women Across the World Thrive Through Menopause

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- This September, in honor of National Menopause Awareness Month, menopause health and fitness expert, Kris T. Smith is hosting the biggest free online Menopause Health and Wellness Summit for mid-life women called Embrace The Change – Menopause Health and Wellness Summit.



This worldwide summit gives women a forum to connect with other midlife women and, get the most cutting edge natural solutions to feel and look their best during menopause, midlife, and beyond. Kris has gathered top experts to lead women through 22 power packed presentations over 8 days, from September 22-29 at no cost. Participants will learn the best natural strategies to increase their energy and lose menopause weight, sleep better, and most importantly embrace the change and stay positive.



Thirteen years as a health and fitness expert Kris T. Smith has been specializing in helping women transform their bodies and minds virtually online and in person at his private training studio located on the Long Island Gold Coast. Kris is the author of the book The Menopause Success Triangle – A Practical Guide to Living a Healthy, Happy Menopause Life. Kris was inspired to create a virtual event to best serve the menopause community to receive solutions to their challenges all from the comfort of their home. Those interested can learn more and sign up to get more information at the menopause health and wellness summit website for free at http://themenopausesummit.com/.



If you’re frustrated of feeling alone, this summit is for you. Kris and his team of 22 health experts will give you a new sense of hope and excitement about this amazing phase in life you are going through.



Kris has dedicated his career to finding a way to help mid-life women embrace the changes menopause brings and find safe solutions to approach this life transition naturally. “So often, menopause is seen as a time to be dreaded rather than enjoyed,” said medical anthropologist Dr. Eve Agee. “Peri-menopause and menopause certainly can be difficult transitions for women, but they don’t have to be. In many traditional societies throughout the world, women do not have all the symptoms and problems that are so typical in the West and many of these women actually report looking forward to menopause. All women deserve to feel great during this stage of life. We want every woman to know there are many safe, effective lifestyle measures that we can take before, during, and after peri-menopause and menopause to make this transition easier and feel our best.”



The Menopause Health and Wellness Experts will offer summit attendees many ways to approach mid-life and lessen the severity of many of the menopausal symptoms that accompany this transition in a woman’s life. Embrace The Change!



Register for this free online summit here.



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Kris T. Smith feedback@mymenopausefix.com 516-203-4534

Direct Connection www.themenopausesummit.com



Embrace The Change

Free Online Menopause Health and Wellness Summit