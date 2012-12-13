220 Million Free Stock Photos for Bloggers and Journalists from Foter.com

Rybnik, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Foter.com unveils website that allows fast and free addition of free stock photos to content-based websites. There’s also a WordPress plugin available to assist those developing their site through the popular platform.



This new service lets you search, manage and add 190 million free Creative Commons images to blogs, forums, websites and other online media.



Witold Stawarz, CEO of InnovaWeb, that owns the site, explains how they aggregated so many millions of images:



“Essentially, the technology behind Foter.com is constantly scouring the internet for images holding a Creative Commons license. When found, we remotely host them and make them available to users searching on our website. We’ve also developed a 1-click system for grabbing the code for easy insertion into blogs, websites and other online media,” he says.



In fact, the process of grabbing the embed code is designed to be very convenient: all attribution information is automatically added to each photo. After selecting an image from the search results (images can be found via tags or keywords), users can re-size the image as well as select the position in which they’d like to appear on their blog. It’s then simply a case of copying the short code and pasting it into the final site.



Images can also be downloaded for use elsewhere.



The entire functionality of the Foter.com website transfers to the free WordPress plugin, which can be used without ever having to leave the WordPress Dashboard.



As Witold attests, the feedback he is getting is very positive: “We’ve already got bloggers, site developers and journalists swearing by our system. They report saving a lot of time compared to their previous methods of obtaining images.”



The site is free to use and can be found at: http://foter.com



About Foter

