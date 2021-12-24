Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2021 -- 2.4% drop in German production in third quarter of 2021



September was not a good month for German production, which unexpectedly fell despite forecasts of growth. According to the Federal Statistics Office industrial output dropped by 1.1% in September after experiencing a 3.5% rise during August. This is notable because experts such as Reuters had predicted that output levels would rise by 1% in the autumn. Production in the manufacturing sector in Germany experienced an overall drop of 2.4% in the third quarter of the year and was down 9.5% as compared to February 2020 before the pandemic began. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big role to play in these numbers. In particular, supply bottlenecks for raw materials and intermediate products are causing a lot of issues. Sectors where the drop in production is proving to be the most significant include electrical equipment, mechanical engineering and data processing equipment sectors.



As a manufacturing recruiter with a well-established presence in Europe, DSJ Global provides continuous support for talented people and growth-driven firms across the country. The firm is able to offer a range of hiring expertise, including procurement, technical operations, logistics and supply chain. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals DSJ Global is well placed to help organisations recruit for resilience and growth. DSJ Global also has connections with businesses across the sector and works with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from small and agile start-ups to international brands. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the firm is also to create options for hiring needs of all types, whether they are immediate or long-term. This individually tailored approach is highly effective and ensures that every need is catered for. In Germany, DSJ Global has a presence in all major hubs, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne.



However, it's not just nationwide in Germany where DSJ Global is able to provide effective support as a manufacturing recruiter. The team is also part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+, bringing a much broader international dimension to the work that DSJ Global does. Plus, the firm is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. These global networks are important but it's the people at the firm who provide the agility and versatility that have enabled it to thrive as a manufacturing recruiter, even in recent times. DSJ Global puts time and energy into individual development - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today including Senior Inventory Planner, Team Leader Production Planning, Senior Warehouse Manager and Supply and Demand Planning Expert.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about manufacturing recruiter in Germany visit https://www.dsjglobal.de



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.