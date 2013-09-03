24 Heating & Cooling Offers Professional HVAC Services in Chicago

Bridgeview, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Installation, maintenance, repairs and replacement of heating and cooling equipment should always be done by professionals that well-trained and have a lot of experience in this field. 24 Heating & Cooling provides customers with award winning, top-notch services by a team of qualified technicians. They can perform services on all kinds of furnaces, heat pumps, air conditioners, thermostats, fan coils, humidifiers, etc.



For over 10 years, 24 Heating & Cooling has been a trusted Chicago cooling and heating company. They serve residential and commercial customers in Chicago area with the most competitive rates. They also have special offers and coupons on their website which customers can just print out and use them whenever they need the services. Right now, the company offers free humidifier with furnace installation and free duct cleaning with furnace/air conditioner combo replacement.



24 Heating & Cooling offers only the best brands in HVAC industry for the most benefit of their customers. Brands such as Amana, American Standards, Payne, Ruud, Rheem, Tempstar, Carrier, etc. are a few to name. John, who approached the company for air conditioning repair, said “I was very pleased that 24 Heating & Cooling company responded very promptly to aid me in my heating and cooling need. Less than an hour after I contracted them for air conditioning repair. They also charged fairly. I am very happy with their service.”



Apart from providing high quality services while charging a fair price, the Chicago air conditioning company offers free estimate as well as suggestions and helpful tips for any HVAC-related issues. Customers who wish to schedule an appointment may do so by filling out a handy form on the company’s website. Once the appointment has been made, home and business owners can rest assured that you will get professional service, friendly staff and the biggest value for your money.



About 24 Heating & Cooling Inc.

24 Heating & Cooling Inc, based at Chicago, Illinois is a company that offers heating and cooling services to various residential and business clients in Chicago and Chicagoland area. They offer installation, repair, replacement, troubleshooting and maintenance services for all types of furnaces, water heaters, radiators, boilers, other heating systems and heat pumps. To know more about the services offered by 24 Heating & Cooling, please visit http://www.24heatingcooling.com



For Media Contact:

Company: 24 Heating & Cooling Inc.

Email Id: info@24heatingcooling.com

Website: http://www.24heatingcooling.com