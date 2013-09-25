H.A. REED Locksmiths Now Brings Emergency Locksmiths Whenever Required

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- H.A. REED locksmiths, a well-known locksmith in Brisbane, Queensland now brings Emergency Locksmiths whenever required for clients. The company aims at providing an all round support to the clients with their services. With their reliable locksmith and safe opening services, they can easily cater all the client requirements at competitive prices.



They provide an all round assistance with their services like 24 hour locksmith in Brisbane, commercial, residential and mobile locksmith in Brisbane. All the locksmiths are licensed and use the latest technology and the most advanced tools in the industry to provide superior levels of services. They are highly trained and can easily resolve any key or lock setbacks.



Elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “Our state of the art computerized technological system enables our representatives to pass your request on to the technician closest to you. This technician, equipped with the most advanced tools will be at your disposal in just about real time.”



Being the best locksmith in South Brisbane, H.A. REED locksmiths can easily handle the installation, servicing and opening of all types of locking systems. They can easily cater a wide range of sectors including Residential customers, Business premises, Hospitals, Schools and Universities, Council and Housing Projects, Shopping Centrers, and Hotels.



It is not only the locksmith service, this company also provides numerous products like door hardware, electronic and digital locks, safety lock outs, restricted keys, locks, door furniture, key storage, bathroom hardware, access control, key, architectural and security hardware.



About HA REED Locksmiths

H.A. REED Emergency locksmiths as a family run business has a sense of pride and achievement in what they have accomplished and through innovation and a well regarded professional team, they all intend to continue meeting the growing and changing demands of customers. In 1875, Reed Locksmiths began as the first locksmith business in Queensland, located in a timber built shop almost on the corner of Elizabeth and Edward Streets in Brisbane. They have many valued customers throughout Queensland, in other Australian States, and in the Pacific area.



Get 24 hour locksmith in Brisbane , please visit http://www.hareed.com.au



Contact Detail:-

60 McLachlan Street

Fortitude Valley

Brisbane Qld 4006

Phone:-1300 HAREED (All hours),

1300 427 333,

(07) 3854 1154,

+61 7 3854 1154

Fax:-07 3252 9897