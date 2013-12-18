Get 24 Hours Locksmith in Brisbane at HA Reed Locksmiths

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- An emergency can pitch one’s way without notice, so it’s better to be prepared. Therefore, clients can now enjoy 24 hour locksmith in Brisbane with H. A. Reed locksmiths. The company is highly reputable as it is a member of the Master Locksmiths Association.



What is Unique about them? H. A. Reed Locksmiths is a hub of highly-skilled engineers providing premium quality products. It specializes in the installation, servicing and opening of all types of locking systems. The company has an extensive customer base in various sectors including Residential customers, Business premises, Hospitals, Schools and Universities, Council and Housing Projects, Shopping Centers and Hotels.



Unlike other locksmiths in South Brisbane, they are licensed locksmiths. They are known for using latest technology and the most advanced tools in the industry to provide advanced levels of services. They are highly trained to resolve any key or lock setbacks clients may experience. Furthermore, what sets them apart is the excellent rates offered to commercial customers, who wish to secure their offices with the most advanced access control.



Why should you go for it? In fact, when looking for Emergency Locksmiths, trusting experts is advisable. While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “To better assist you in dire situations and need, we offer 24/7 emergency locksmith services throughout Queensland. We always put your needs first. We have designed a faster and more reliable service of emergency locksmith in Brisbane that will help you out of an emergency situation in no time. The only thing you need to do is to call us at 1300 427 333 or (07) 3854 1154 and we being a 24 hour locksmith in Brisbane will be there in no time to assist you.”



About HA REED Locksmiths

H.A. REED Emergency locksmiths as a family run business which has a sense of pride and achievement in what they have accomplished through innovation and a well-regarded professional team. The company is committed to continue meeting the growing and changing demands of customers. In 1875, Reed Locksmiths began as the first locksmith business in Queensland, located in a timber built shop almost on the corner of Elizabeth and Edward Streets in Brisbane. They have many valued customers throughout Queensland, in many Australian States and also in the Pacific area.



For more information, please visit http://www.hareed.com.au



Contact:

60 McLachlan Street

PO Box 877,

Fortitude Valley Qld 4006

Phone:-1300 427 333,

(07) 3854 1154, +61 7 3854 1154