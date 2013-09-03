24/7 Emergency Dental Services Now Available in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Many people face the issue of not knowing whom to contact or where to go in case of an emergency dental issue that needs immediate treatment. Since dentists typically operate during workdays and have a fixed daytime schedule, it is not easy to find one offering treatment after hours, during evenings and weekends. However relieving news is that 24 hour emergency dental services in San Diego are now being provided by Dr. Zerafat who is the top dentist in Pacific Beach, San Diego.



Dr. Fray Zerafat DDS has extensive dental training and experience and he offers almost all kinds of dental procedures and treatments. His patients are treated in a state-of-the-art facility which is equipped with the most advanced dentistry tools. He is well updated with the latest advancements in restorative and preventative dentistry as well as with modern sterilization techniques and digital imaging to decrease radiation.



Dr. Fray Zerafat’s credentials speak volumes about his professionalism and dedication to dentistry. He has undergone his Advanced Cosmetic Training and Residency at Esthetic Professionals and completed Placement and Restoration of Implants with University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Besides this, he has also been entitled with the honor of receiving the Highest Clinical Achievement award, San Francisco Dental School CA.



These dental emergency services are of great help in case a patient is in severe dental pain which cannot wait till morning or has broken his or her tooth or chipped it. General dentistry services such as tooth extraction, teeth cleaning, dental sealants and gum disease prevention and treatment as well as cosmetic dentistry services like smile makeovers, porcelain veneers, orthodontic aligners and others are offered by the San Diego based dentist.



Dr. Zerafat at Dentist Pacific Beach is a San Diego emergency dentist. In addition to providing 24/7 emergency dental services in San Diego, he also provides cosmetic dentistry and general dentistry in Pacific Beach, San Diego during regular office hours.



To get ready in case you or someone in your family needs emergency dental services in San Diego, visit http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com.



Media Contact:

Dr. Fray Zerafat DDS

Dentist Pacific Beach

4501 Mission Bay Drive, Suite # 2E

San Diego, CA 92109

Website: http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com

Phone: 858-270-6626

Email: fraydentistry@yahoo.com