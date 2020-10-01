24/7 Emergency Services and Towing in Tulsa County by Neptune Towing LLC

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Neptune Towing LLC is pleased to share that they are one of the very few companies who offer flat rates on tow truck in Tulsa; thereby making the towing services affordable. Their 24 hours towing services including basic towing, roadside assistance, vehicle lockout service, tire changes, battery jump start, winch-out service, equipment hauling, flatbed towing and long distance towing. There is no need to panic during emergencies. These towing experts are just a call away and they come to the site as fast as they can. "Amazing service, I was stranded with a flat tire and Neptune Towing got to me superfast, great communication. I highly recommend him, great pricing & very professional", says Peter M. Gray, a happy customer.



With prices starting at just $65 in town, Neptune Towing in Tulsa is the fastest and the reliable towing company offering services in and around the county. Upon receiving the call, the trained technicians come with a fully equipped truck to help their customers get back on the road quickly without causing any further inconvenience. Whether it is a battery that decided to shut down or a breakdown of the car in the middle of the road, an accidental lockout situation or a flat tire, the team here comes to the rescue at any hour of the day or night. "I would recommend Neptune Towing shop to anyone. They came within 5-10 min of calling AAA for a flat tire in a busy part of Tulsa", says Robert L. Tate, another happy customer.



Neptune Towing LLC is a company that offers towing services in Tulsa County, OK. The fully insured team of technicians is dedicated to assisting the customers during emergencies.



Neptune Towing LLC

Address: 1310 E 58th St, Tulsa, OK 74105

Phone: 539-292-3074

Website: https://neptunetowingllc.com/