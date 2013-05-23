24/7 PC Guard Announces the Launch of a New Service Plan for Computers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- 24/7 PC Guard, a personal computer repair service that is open all day, every day, has just launched a brand new service. The 24/7 PC Guard 365 Plan features 100 percent remote PC support for one full year for up to three personal computers. The new plan includes virus removal and PC optimization as well as email and internet expertise.



In addition, the friendly and knowledgeable staff members from 247 PC Guard will assist people who purchase the plan with any peripheral issues pertaining to their PCs—this includes making sure that devices such as cameras, printers, MP3 players and webcams are all installed properly. As if that was not enough, the 24/7 PC Guard 365 Plan also includes quarterly maintenance checkups, just so PC owners can rest assured that everything is running smoothly on their systems.



The new plan from 247pcguard is certain to be a big hit with computer owners. As anyone who has ever dealt with a virus or other computer problem knows quite well, it can be a very stressful, time consuming and costly experience. Typically, people with PC issues would have to lug their computer into a shop for service; this would then require them to be without their computer for at least a couple of days until the technician could solve the problem. Thanks to the innovative repair service from 247pcguard.com, PC owners can get immediate help for all of their PC needs at any time of the day or night—even on holidays.



“We make it Simple: Just speak to one of our technicians, they will identify your problem so you can just sit back and watch them fix it in usually less than 30 minutes,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that the company can even handle general PC support questions like “Why is my computer acting so slowly today?” or “Why am I getting this weird pop up message on my monitor?”



“No more office hours to worry about or late night disasters. With 10 plus years in the tech support industry we have IT technicians all over the globe allowing for seamless remote 24/7 support.”



About 24/7 PC Guard

24/7 PC Guard is a PC repair service that is open 24/7 365 days a year. The company provides immediate support for all of their customers’ PC needs 24/7 from wherever they are on this planet- via phone, email or chat. PCs will be fixed promptly, by experts, with no waiting and no delays. For more information, please visit http://247pcguard.com