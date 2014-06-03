24DailyNews.com - New Online News Portal

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- 24 Daily News, http://24dailynews.com, is a brand new website that brings all the latest breaking news of different categories on one single page. The new site’s design is news-focused, sleek and simple and easy to use. The text-only design free of images translates into a faster loading time for all articles.



The developers of the site promise to cycle in current news stories every 30 minutes.



From world news to business and technology articles to features about sports, life, entertainment, science, "news of the weird" and more, 24 Daily News has global news junkies covered in almost every news category.



“We’re very pleased to be able to offer this fast, frequently updated online newspaper for those who want their news quickly and without bells and whistles,” said Amy Lee, publicist for 24 Daily News. “Our focus is on bringing the headlines to the people who want to be in the know, offering them the best breaking news of today without any delays.”



About 24 Daily News

24 Daily News is an online news magazine that covers different perspectives from around the world on relevant topics of the day, including similar news alternatives from other news sources as well. The site is calibrated to list most popular news stories from the previous 24 hours on their “top” site based on the number of views from readers.



Learn more and read the articles at 24 Daily News at: http://24dailynews.com/



Contact:

Amy Lee

pr@24dailynews.com