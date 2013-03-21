24healthcare.com Offers a New Way to Find Cheap Health Insurance

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Today’s modern American simply cannot afford to be without health insurance. The cost of hospital care and prescription medication has never been higher and should such services be required it is essential that there is a means for an individual to pay for them.



It is not uncommon for those who are in good health to simply think that they will always remain so, but personal health is never something that should be taken for granted. Even the fittest of individuals is permanently at risk of accidental injury and should disaster strike, the lack of adequate health insurance will only exacerbate matters.



The main reason that most people who do not have health insurance are reluctant to sign up to a policy is largely down to the perceived costs involved. Although health insurance can often be expensive, this need not always be the case.



The cheap health insurance specialists at 24healthcare.com have developed a brand new way for those who feel that health insurance is too expensive to find themselves an affordable policy. Their unique system allows it’s users to compare the policies of multiple different insurance companies and thus easily find the best, and cheapest policy that best suits their needs.



About 24healthcare.com

24healthcare.com is a highly sophisticated comparison website dedicated to finding it’s users the best possible deals in the often complicated field of health insurance in the U.S.A.



‘Far too many Americans seemed more than happy to go without health insurance, until they found that they needed it and by then it was usually to late, and very expensive to put right’ said Mark Powels, one of the founders of 24healthcare.com. ‘We found that people either ignored health insurance altogether, or signed up to the first policy that they came across and neither of these options offered particularly optimistic outcomes should health insurance actually be required. That is why we created 24healthcare.com, as a way to help people find health insurance that was both cheap and suited to their specific personal requirements.’



Name: Mark Powels













http://24healthcare.com/