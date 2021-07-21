24thmile Offers Specialized Total Export-Import Management Solutions Under One Roof

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- 24thmile offers excellent Digital Pre & Post Shipment Documentation System, Freight Comparative, Booking, and Tracking services with export-import status reports. They cover all modes of transport, including land, air, and water. The company has a team of well-trained professionals with ample experience in various supply chain functions, regions, industries, locations, and many more. Over the years, they have been providing exceptional supply chain solutions to various industry leaders. Businesses and clients are essential to the company. That is why the company offers solutions and supports a client during the implementation of solutions.



Speaking about the company, the company spokesperson said, "Our Company is dedicated to helping clients enhance their supply chain processes, speed of work, statutory compliance, secure data management, and many more. We have one and a half decades of operational experience. We employ a collaborative and responsive approach to fulfill our clients' ever-expanding needs and improve their export-import function with cost optimization. With our company, clients can rest assured of excellent document management services, total logistics cost optimization and smoother function, and many more."



Get EXIM Management Solutions from 24thmile Digital Platform. The company offers a wide array of quality and personalized export-import process outsourcing and consultancy services to meet its clients' unique needs and requirements. They usually analyze a particular export-import process and improve documentation, communication, and commercial terms and conditions with various stakeholders. The company has a team of experts who hold immense knowledge and experience about the corporate sector in foreign trade policies, disputes, litigation, and many more. Thus, they offer accurate information and guidance about importing and exporting goods to their clients.



Speaking about the company's freight comparative, booking and tracking services, the company spokesperson said, "We offer India's best freight forwarding solutions. Our company aims to make freight forwarding, shipping, and logistics simple and efficient. Over the years, we have helped shippers around the globe find reliable service providers at the best rates based on their requirements. To know more about our services, clients can visit our website."



Human resources are among the essential assets of any organization. On frequent occasions, businesses fail to focus on this aspect, proving to be a costly affair. One needs to ensure that they have a specialized human resources department to ensure that their employees remain satisfied. That is why they should look for an outsourcing service provider company. At 24thmile, they offer a wide range of specialized services to allow their clients to focus on their core business functions. The specialized services include export-import documentation and logistics, and many more.



About 24thmile

24thmile is the First Digital Platform where all Export Import Processes are automated. It also offers export-import process outsourcing and consultancy Solutions in INDIA. Over the years, they have served numerous clients around the globe successfully. The company is dedicated to providing quick and efficient Solutions. They have a live chat system on their website, which allows them to offer quick responses to clients' queries and concerns. Those looking for import and export consultancy services can consider contacting the company.



24thmile Contact Details



Telephone: +91 7709065277 / 9699618237;

Email: sales@24thmile.com; sales1@24thmile.com

Website: https://www.24thmile.com/