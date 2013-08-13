24x7 on Duty Dentists Announce Special Offer on Packages

North Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- It's raining discount at The American Dental Center in Miami. They have announced special discounts on all services including dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, dentures, tooth extraction, teeth whitening, dental veneers etc.



There's also another offer announced by the dental implants surgeon in Miami. Guests can claim these discounts when they come for examination, x-rays and cleaning. They're also running a referral program where guests get $ 50 for every referral.



"We offer help with general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, cleaning, examination, and x-ray, teeth whitening, crowns, veneers, fillings, implants, veneers, periodontics, etc." says a spokesperson for the dentists in North Miami. Each of these services can be claimed at an offer price.



Dentists can be called for an emergency irrespective of the time and day of date. In fact they specialize in emergency dentistry. They're also warm and friendly and can easily be contacted at any time of the day.



The team led by experienced dental surgeon Dr. Rafah Abdelmonem and his team of experienced dentists put patients at ease with their warm demeanor and pleasant smile. They also accept most insurance plans.



"At American Dental Center, we help children who need to visit the place. "We treat patients as young as 10 years. The Dentist also answers your questions regarding the time for fitting braces, filling cavities, etc," adds the spokesperson.



About The American Dental Center

The American Dental Center is a renowned dental implants center managed by Dr. Rafah Abdelmonem. The dentist can be contacted at any time of the day in case of emergency situations. Besides the Miami dental office, Dr. Abdelmonem also has an office at Homestead.



To know more, visit, http://dentalcentermiami.com