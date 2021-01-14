New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market is one of the major renewable substance for the modern world due to its potential to be used as a substitute for a variety of petrochemicals, like terephthalic acid and adipic acid. The most important and promising applications for Furan-2,5-dicarboxylic acid are in the manufacturing of polyamides, polyurethanes, and polyesters.



Market Drivers

The 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market will amount to USD 786.3 million by 2027, from USD 391.3 million in 2018, delivering a CAGR of 8.7%. The market growth is fuelled by the enforcement of extreme regulations against the use of plastic & reducing carbon emanations with a shift towards sustainable development. The product is highly popular due to its properties of biodegradability and biocompatibility, making it the most utilised and preferred material for the manufacturing of polyesters like PBT and PET, and plastics too.



The report is further attuned with the latest market scenario of the 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market based on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth. It discusses in detail the supply chain disruptions, production and manufacturing disturbances, economic and financial difficulties, and the impact on the supply and demand of the products of the 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market. It further covers the current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the overall 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market segments and regions.



Key Highlights from the 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market



The report on the global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry, along with an assessment of the emerging trends. It also discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the market. The key players operating in the industry are Avantium Holdings NV, Synbias, V&V Pharma Industries, Carbone Scientific, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Chemsky, Avalon Industries AG, Novamont SPA, AstaTech Inc., and Corbion NV among others. The segment further discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures, partnerships, government and corporate deals, and other strategic alliances of the industry.



The report further segments the 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market on the basis of type, technology, application spectrum, and regions.



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

PET

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

Polyesters Polyols

Others



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Scientific Research



Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Dehydration of Hexose Derivatives

Oxidation of 2,5-Distributed Furans

Catalytic Conversions of Various Furan Derivatives

Biological Conversion of HMF



Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Direct Sales

Distribution



The report further segments the market on the basis of key regions where the market has already established its presence. The regional analysis covers the supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, trends, import/export, and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.



Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are the prominent revenue generating areas in the global market. The emphasis of the regulatory bodies in the European Union on biodegradable-based or green procurement policies in the chemicals industries has been an important factor fuelling the demand for 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA). The increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental-friendly products in many developed countries of Europe is influencing the market growth in the region.



