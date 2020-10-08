New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market is expected to reach USD 786.3 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The extensive application of this chemical is accounted for its demand in the synthesis of renewably sourced polyesters as the monomer replaces terephthalic acid. The characteristics of biodegradability and biocompatibility makes 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) the most preferred material for making polyesters like PET and PBT.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Avantium Holdings NV, Synbias, V&V Pharma Industries, Carbone Scientific, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Chemsky, Avalon Industries AG, Novamont SPA, AstaTech Inc., and Corbion NV among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market on the basis of application, end-user, method, channel, and region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



PET

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

Polyesters Polyols

Others



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Scientific Research



Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Dehydration of Hexose Derivatives

Oxidation of 2,5-Distributed Furans

Catalytic Conversions of Various Furan Derivatives

Biological Conversion of HMF



Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Direct Sales

Distribution



Regional Outlook of 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



