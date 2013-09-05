25% off HostGator Discount Coupons Announced by Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- A 25% off HostGator discount coupons are now being offered for signing up for a HostGator account. HostGator being one of the best web hosting companies in the world, has been providing web hosting quality for years. Currently, HostGator serves over 400,000 customers through their 12,000 computer servers. With over 9 million domains in over 200 companies, HostGator has a well earned reputation for quality and service.



Based out of Houston, Texas, HostGator was established in 2002 and has recently earned a number of notable awards including Blogging.org’s #1 Host for bloggers, 2011 Best Small Business Hosting and Joomla’s Best Host 2011/2012. The accolades that HostGator has earned over the past few years help exemplify their overall high quality service. In addition to standard dedicated web hosting services, HostGator offers VPS, reselling and shared hosting services as well.



There are three tiers to the Host Gator plans known as Hatchling, Baby and Business. Each of these tiers offers advantages in terms of services and cost to customers. Starting with the Hatchling plan which is a mere $3.96 per month to the Business plan with offers all services including toll free number and private SSL & IP security all for $10.36 per month. Include the 99.9% uptime guarantee and simple to use control panel and HostGator provides one of the best web hosting services on the net.



There are a number of other services offered by HostGator as well from Windows and application web hosting to domain purchases. For more information on other Hostgator codes and other HostGator services, visit Host Cabbie.com.



Greg Donahue

Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

contact@hostcabbie.com

http://www.hostcabbie.com