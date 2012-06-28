$25.00 Restaurant.Com Gift Card Available at Martinez Glass Masters

Martinez, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Glass Masters is known throughout the Martinez area for promotions features rewards and deep discounts on all types of auto glass, particularly front windshield replacement cost. These promotions are in addition to the already low cost and numerous specials. In a new promotion Glass Masters is offering a new $25.00 restaurant gift card with qualifying purchase.



This new promotion is simple. It offers a summer reward for customers purchasing a new windshield installation.



A customer only needs to present the printable E coupons available on the website when getting an in store estimate at the 4016-A Washington Road, Martinez, GA 30907 location. They will then receive the $25.00 Restaraunts.com gift card after the quick completion of their new windshield installation. Customers can save money on the cost of the windshield with Glass Masters 50% discount windshield prices. They can also save a little time with Glass Masters free online instant quote, available 24 hours a day on their easy to find website.



“My dad told me to check out Glass Masters to save some money after an accident. I shopped around for the lowest front windshield replacement cost I could find. Lisa was super nice and explained everything I needed to know about getting a windshield replacement. Glass Masters was great, and I saved a ton of money compared to anywhere else I got a quote from. I know I’ll be taken care of when I go back.” –Lauren Hall