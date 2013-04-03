250ml Carton of Elea Organic EVOO Classic Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil Available at Spartan Health Foods

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Spartan Health Foods has come up with an exclusive offer on Elea organic EVOO classic gold limited of 250ml carton at an affordable price. The code of this item is 00250c. The company also offers free shipping on this product within Australia.



One carton contains twelve bottles of organic olive oil Australia. The 250ml bottles of organic olive oil are ideal for cafes, small kitchens and dining tables. Customers can also send this item to their friends with the help of this online store.



Talking about the Elea organic extra virgin olive oil, a representative of the online store said, “ELEA products exceed all international specifications in quality and safety. These are also provided with a unique and unsurpassed guarantee of quality and authenticity code of origin.”



“Our ELEA Olive Oil is rich in Vitamins E and A and contains a high percentage of monounsaturated fatty acids (79 %) and has an acidity between 0.2% - 0.3%, well below the 0.8 % Extra Virgin requirement. ELEA Olive oil is GMO free, cholesterol free and does not contain any harmful chemicals, hormones, color additives, preservatives, pesticides, carcinogens or heavy metals,” he added further.



At Spartan Health Foods the most important objective is to create 100% customer satisfaction through its customer service and product quality. The products are meticulously selected to ensure your families and businesses receive the most superior foods available in Australia and from abroad. It is a proud Australian importer, distributor and wholesaler of ELEA extra virgin olive oil Australia. Its organic olive oil products have been carefully selected to ensure gourmet quality at amazing value.



