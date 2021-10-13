$25.5 Billion Relief Fund to Be Given to Assisted Living Communities

Casper, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- CEO of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), Mark Parkinson, said in a statement, "This financial aid is long overdue, but greatly appreciated by the long term care sector. Nursing homes and assisted living communities continue to spend billions of dollars to fight COVID while grappling with an economic and workforce crisis spurred by the pandemic. These federal funds are critical in helping providers acquire the ongoing staff support, personal protective equipment, and testing they need to protect our residents and staff members and prevent facility closures. We hope to see this aid delivered swiftly to the frontlines, so our nation's most vulnerable continue to receive the high quality, long term care they deserve."



To help ensure relief funds are used for patient care in places like Mountain Plaza in Casper WY, PRF recipients must notify the HHS Secretary of any merger or acquisition of another healthcare provider during the period they may use the payments in. Providers who report either of these are more likely to be audited to confirm funds were used for COVID-19 related costs.



This update comes from Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care, assisted living in Casper WY . For more information about our community, please visit us online.