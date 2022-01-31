$2.5B Infrastructure Bill Helps Nebraska Forensic Engineers Repair Its Roads and Bridges

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- Much of the proportion of federal funding that is going to be heading towards Nebraska is going to be poured into roads and highways. The $2.5Bn Infrastructure Bill funding will arrive alongside a billion-dollar slice of federal pandemic recovery funding and the two combined could have a huge impact on the state. Although it has yet to be decided how the money will be allocated, there are already ideas that focus on repairing Nebraska's roads and bridges. For example, the completion of the Heartland Expressway, which reaches through Alliance and Scottsbluff on its route from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Denver. In total, $2.2 billion has been allocated for highways in Nebraska and $225 million to replace and repair bridges. There are also allotments for other key infrastructure across the state, including airports, water infrastructure and public transportation. It's yet to be determined where the funds will go but the funding has been described as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for senators to "think big."



The funding from the Infrastructure Bill is going to make a big difference to organizations across the USA, including when it comes to building the right teams to take on these challenges. Specialist support will be essential. LVI Associates is a forensics recruiter with a broad spectrum of expertise that covers many different areas of engineering and infrastructure, from renewable energy to building services. Being a forensics recruiter with a broad nationwide reach allows the firm to connect talented people keen to take a career-defining next step with businesses that are focused on progress and hiring for growth. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as contacts with hiring managers across the engineering and infrastructure sector. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows LVI Associates to function as a forensics recruiter with a range of different options for every hiring need.



Engineering and infrastructure operate across borders and state lines today, which is why it's so essential for many organizations to have the support of a nationwide forensics' recruiter. LVI Associates has a reach that extends across the country to New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA is also part of a 1,000+ global workforce, bringing a vital international dimension to the networks the firm has access to. Plus, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The internal team is responsible for the agile and versatile way that the firm delivers exceptional customer service - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Land Development Project Manager, Civil Project Engineer and Senior Traffic Engineer.



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to delivery these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



