Milan, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- The 25th Edition of the International Marrakech Marathon will take place on 26th January 2014, under High Patronnage of its Majesty the King Mohammed VI. It is expected to a marathon of its own kind and one of the most prestigious in the world. Over 6000 runners drawn from all over the world will participate in the marathon.



The town of Marrakech is such a magical town that offers a distinctive setting, a pretty mild climate in the month of January characterized by an aesthetic circuit viewed as the fastest in the world. The town offers alleys of orange, palm trees, ramparts of the city, and olive trees.



The Marrakech International Marathon is expected to become the world’s biggest meeting to marathon stars and also to reconquer the precious ranking among the most prestigious marathons of the world.



Come January, Marrakech city will also become one of the most favorite destinations for foreign tourists and thousands of Moroccans.



There are different places where to stay in Marrakech, luxury hotel or riads (such as Riad Al Loune a Riad in Marrakech Medina).



The 25th edition of the International Marathon of Marrakesh is waiting for your application www.marathon-marrakech.com/



You could always get there and cheer on the competitors if you are not into running.