26 Angels Book Published in Support of Sandy Hook Victims' Funds

Eden Prairie, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- In memory of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, Bookbyline.com collected poems from 18 authors for a community book project to help in the healing process. The anthology, 26 Angels: Words for the Healing Heart, was the result of writers’ participation from all walks of life residing in the United States.



The 26 Angels Book aims to raising awareness on school shootings in America and elsewhere around the globe. The goal is to leverage the wide range of creativity from people of different background and channel their emotions and experiences into meaningful poetry to help heal those going through the unimaginable hardship of losing their loved ones to school shootings. The goal is to recreate the sense of togetherness and support that most of us felt immediately after 9/11/2001.



26 Angels Words for a Healing Heart was published in April 2013 and is now available for sale on Amazon and all major book retailers for purchase. All profits from the sale will be donated to the victims of school shootings. Bookbyline has identified two legitimate Sandy Hook Elementary Victims’ funds that are set up to manage any donation to the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary and their families: The Sandy Hook School Support Fund and the Newtown Youth and Family Services.



You can help by spreading the word through Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #26AngelsBook or leave a review on Amazon and Goodreads.



