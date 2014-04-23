2C Light, EVCO, JoDog Safety Together Launch "Green" Solar Wear-Able Safety Lighting Technology Into U.S. Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- 2C Light Company Limited, the world leader in the development of solar powered wearable technology, announced today a groundbreaking partnership with JoDog Safety Innovations and EVCO Plastics to bring the new 2C TuffLite™ helmet-mounted light source to the U.S. market.



“Early traction has proven viability that the 2CTuffLite in it’s “hands free” design will increase safety, and productivity, for workers in the field.” says Simon Dyer, CEO of 2C Light Company Limited.



The 2C TuffLite is distributed in the United States by JoDog Safety Innovations, an emerging technology company that brings innovations to the automotive, and construction industries concentrating on worker safety. JoDog Safety Innovations works closely with Caltrans and other federal government agencies bringing safety innovations into field environments. "We are delighted about the excitement for this “Green” hands-free lighting technology," says Jodie Andersen, President/CEO of JoDog Safety Innovations. "We believe in lighting up the world responsibly by harnessing the renewable energy from the sun.”



EVCO Plastics of DeForest, WI celebrates their 50th Anniversary as a global leader in plastic molding manufacturing in 2014. EVCO ensures the highest quality and reliability of the 2C TuffLite’s performance through exacting quality standards.



“We have a strong and synergistic partnership,” added Dyer. “We recognize the immense potential by providing a cost-effective, reliable, hands-free renewable “Green” light for the world”.



More about 2C Light Company Limited or the 2C TuffLite: http://www.2clight.com.



More about JoDog Safety Innovations: http://www.jodog.com.



More about EVCO Plastics: http://www.evcoplastics.com.



Media Contact:

Simon Dyer, CEO

+64 3 981 8376

info@2clight.com