A chromatographic system contains flow controller, sample injector, columns, column oven, compound detector and a computer screen for data acquisition, and analysis. There are mainly two categories of two-dimensional separation, gas chromatography and liquid chromatography. The broad application areas of 2D chromatography are drug development, environmental analysis, forensic science drug abuse testing, and others. Growing concerns about food safety and rising numbers of biopharmaceutical companies in developing economies are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In March 2020, Scion Instruments launched LC6000 liquid chromatograph. This system's features include flow rate precision, injection volume precision, ultra-low carry-over; accurate chromatography, low-volume degassing options, and large solvent cabinet.

2D gas chromatography segment revenue is expected to register a 6.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid developments in the oil industry, increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution, and rising food safety concerns.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of biotech companies and steady investment in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industry are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Agilent Technologies, LECO, Waters, Shimadzu, Restek, SepSolve Analytical, Merck, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



2D Chromatography Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 2D chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

2D Gas Chromatography

2D Liquid Chromatography



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Life Science Research

Food and Beverage Testing

Environmental Analysis

Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Cancer Research Laboratories

Agriculture and Food Industries

Specialty Clinics

Others



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global 2D Chromatography Market Report – Key Takeaways:



The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global 2D Chromatography market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global 2D Chromatography Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global 2D Chromatography Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Ongoing development in petroleum industry.

4.2.2.2. Rising focus on life science research.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled technicians.

4.2.3.2. High cost of the instruments.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global 2D Chromatography Market Sample Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. 2D Gas Chromatography

5.1.2. 2D Liquid Chromatography



CONTINUED..!!



