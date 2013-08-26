Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 2G, 3G & 4G Mobile Network Subscriptions, Spectrum Licensing, Ownership, Infrastructure Contracts & Handset Shipments Database: 2013 - 2020 market report to its offering

Synopsis: With mobile network subscriptions estimated to reach 7.4 billion by the end of 2013, global mobile penetration is fast approaching the 100% mark. Mobile broadband in particular is witnessing considerable growth. SNS Research estimates that HSPA subscriptions have already crossed the 1 Billion mark.



LTE is estimated to account for nearly 130 Million subscriptions at the end of 2013. Driven by ongoing deployments, LTE penetration will significantly grow at a CAGR of 53% over the next 7 years. LTE connections will eventually represent more than 2.4 Billion subscriptions in 2020. Presently U.S, Japanese and South Korean mobile network operators are leading LTE subscriptions with a combined market share of 75%, driven by their early adoption of the technology.



Covering over 818 mobile network operators and 222 countries worldwide the “2G, 3G & 4G Mobile Network Subscriptions, Spectrum Licensing, Ownership, Infrastructure Contracts & Handset Shipments Database: 2013 – 2020” database tracks mobile network subscription, penetration, handset shipment, spectrum licensing, mobile infrastructure contracts and network ownership data. The database is delivered as a Microsoft excel file.



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