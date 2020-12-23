2i Recruit Offers Specialised Recruitment Services to Allow Candidates to Reach Their Career Goals

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- A leading recruitment agency in Godalming, 2i Recruit offers specialised recruitment services to candidates to help them reach long and short term career goals. With many years in the business, the agency is highly experienced in helping candidates to get their dream job in just a few days. Their consultants are experts at finding the next job for candidates while taking excellent care of them every step of the way, often going beyond the duties of a normal recruiter. With a complete understanding of the recruitment process, the agency provides full support to ensure candidates are comfortable and confident throughout the whole process.



They provide complete details to their candidates on vacancy opportunities so that they can choose an option that best suits their qualification and personality. The agency invites the registered candidates to their office for an in-depth, face-to-face session followed by computer tests and examinations. They ensure that the candidates they supply to their clients are proficient in their respective fields. The agency also offers constructive feedback on their CV, and interview preparation, while sharing the market knowledge and ongoing trends.



2i Recruit is one of the leading recruitment agencies in Godalming, Surrey and has been actively operating in the industry for many years. With their wide industry experience and a skilled team of recruiters, the company can handle the recruitment needs of businesses ranging from small companies to global blue-chip organisations. In addition to providing recruitment services to candidates, the organisation also helps businesses in finding candidates that fit their required skill sets and aspirations.



Talking about their specialised recruitment services to candidates, one of the representatives from the company stated, "When you register with us we like to have an in-depth chat so that we can find out your long and short term career plans as well as your goals and values. We may also ask you to complete some computer tests for certain job roles and tell us about your relevant skills. Once we have this information and have got to know you, we can look to match you to your perfect role."



Using extensive experience and a large network of candidates in the Surrey area, 2i Recruit works closely with you and your business to find the best employees for the vacancies you need to fill. Established in 2004, they have become one of the leading recruitment agencies in Godalming and Guildford. Their consultants have received professional recruitment training, so a business looking to recruit the perfect employee, or a candidate looking to find an ideal job, can be confident that they are in safe hands. They take time to get to know clients' needs, their goals and their values, making sure that the next step is the best one for them.



