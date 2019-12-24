2i Recruit Offers Specialised Recruitment Services to Candidates from Different Fields

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- One of the leading recruitment agencies in Guildford, Surrey, 2i Recruit offers specialised recruitment services to candidates from a range of different fields and backgrounds. Their team of expert recruiters take time to assess the candidates' skills and expertise to help each candidate to take the next step in their career. They provide constructive feedback on every CV, as well as helping with interview preparation and presentation skills, and sharing their market knowledge. 2i Recruit also ensures that each of their candidates is aware of the latest developments in the field they are applying for.



With the huge database of companies they've built over the years, 2i Recruit is able to search for the perfect job opportunities for candidates based on their skills and experience, and what positions are open at the present time. They have grown their expertise in recruiting to cover a wide spectrum of roles such as marketing, IT, sales, customer services, legal, finance and accounts and PA jobs. If you are looking to get recruited by top companies in your field, you can contact the team at 2i Recruit for more information and advice.



2i Recruit is one of the most recognised recruitment agencies in Surrey. For years, their recruitment team has been providing high quality staffing and recruitment solutions to diverse industries, ranging from SMBs to Blue Chip companies. Their expertise has led them to work with world renowned brands, such as Clarke Gammon Wellers, FERG, Isobel, WATCO and many more.



Talking about their candidate recruitment solutions, a representative from 2i Recruit stated, "When you register with us, we like to have an in-depth chat so that we can find out your long and short term career plans as well as your goals and values. We may also ask you to complete some computer tests for certain job roles and tell us about your relevant skills. Once we have this information and have got to know you, we can look to match you to your perfect role."



About 2i Recruit

For more information, please visit: https://www.2irecruit.co.uk/candidates/



