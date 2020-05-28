2i Recruit Offers Specialized Recruitment Services for Temporary and Permanent Job Positions

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- A leading recruitment agency in Godalming, 2i Recruit offers specialized recruitment services for candidates for both temporary and permanent job positions. When candidates register with 2i Recruit, they invite them to their office for an in-depth, face-to-face session followed by computer tests and examination. 2i Recruit searches for the perfect job for candidates based on their skills and experience. The experts working with 2i Recruit can hire candidates for organisations in various sectors such as Administration, PA and Secretarial, PR &and Marketing, IT, Sales and Customer Service, Legal and many more.



They offer constructive feedback on CV, interview preparation and presentation and share their market knowledge so that candidates are aware of the latest developments and know what employers in their chosen field are looking for. Intending to help business organisations hire top talent with core competencies, they have become one of the leading Recruitment Agencies in Godalming, Surrey near Guildford. 2i Recruit has a pool of trained and qualified recruitment consultants who work in close coordination with the clients and design the most appropriate solution for them.



2i Recruit is one of the leading recruitment companies in Surrey. For years, the company has been providing high-quality staffing and recruitment solutions to diverse industries, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized businesses. 2i Recruit has a large database that contains thousands of resumes spanning varied industries, experience levels, and geographical locations.



Talking further about their recruitment services for candidates, a representative from the company stated, "When you register with us we like to have an in-depth chat so that we can find out your long and short term career plans as well as your goals and values. We may also ask you to complete some computer tests for certain job roles and tell us about your relevant skills. Once we have this information and have got to know you, we can look to match you to your perfect role."



About 2i Recruit

Using extensive experience and a large network of candidates in the Surrey area, 2i Recruit works closely with you and your business to find the best employees for the vacancies you need to fill. Established in 2004, they have become one of the leading recruitment agencies in Godalming and Guildford. Their consultants have received professional recruitment training, so as a business looking to recruit perfect employee, or a candidate looking to find an ideal job, can be confident that they are in safe hands. They take time to get to know clients' needs, their goals and their values, making sure that the next step is the best one for them.



For more information, please visit: https://www.2irecruit.co.uk/.



Contact Details:

2i Recruit Ltd

14a Church Street, Godalming, Guildford, Surrey, GU7 1EW

Tel: 01483 414719