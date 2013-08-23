2Life Talent Now Offering Bar Mitzvah DJ Entertainment in New York City

Linwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Planning a coming of age ritual can be time consuming and aggravating. Finding the right entertainment to keep the celebration going is one item to check off the list with 2Life Talent now offering affordable DJs and dancers for that special mitzvah celebration. The professional entertainers of 2Life Talent are announcing their availability to entertain in New York. Whether a client is in need of dancers, DJs, performing artists, models or musicians, 2Life Talent has it covered.



A once in a lifetime celebration, the mitzvah is a celebration that families and guests alike want to always remember. The venue and the atmosphere are important aspects, but the entertainment makes the memories. “L’Chaim!” When in need of a bar mitzvah DJ in NYC who will guide the party with their mixes, scratching and beat selections, 2Life Talent is a one-stop shop. Not only do they offer DJs, but magicians, emcees and cirque performers who will leave the crowd in awe.



2Life Talent is dedicated to providing top-notch service and respecting the wishes of their hosts. The talent works with the venue to set up the proper lighting, staging and draping to make the party run smoothly. 2Life Talent’s entertainers have worked in a variety of venues and perform at weddings, night clubs and corporate events in New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York. They will follow any requests provided by the family and make sure guests are active and enjoying themselves.



For 13 year olds, there’s nothing better than a night spent on the dance floor and 2Life Talent’s bar mitzvah DJs of NY will make sure the client’s celebration is the talk in school the following week. With the experience required to bring a gathering to life, families who hire 2Life Talent won’t feel the need to play host and make sure every guest is enjoying themselves. That job will already have been taken care of by the affordable turntablists 2Life Talent has to offer. Clients don’t want an unenergetic or boring mitzvah gathering, so call 2Life Talent and leave the entertainment doubts behind.



About 2Life Talent

2Life Talent is an agency and event group that represents and award-winning, professional talent including technically trained dancers, choreographers, musicians, performing artists, models, and more from a variety of specialty acts for any type of social event. 2Life Talent also coordinates production and event solutions.



To learn more information about the company, please visit http://2lifetalent.com/.