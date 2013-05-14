2Life Talent Now Offering Bar/Bat Mitzvah Planning and Entertainment This May

Linwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- 2Life Talent offers much more than wedding entertainment in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. In fact, they offer entertainment for corporate events and various other social gatherings such as sweet sixteen birthday parties and Bar/Bat Mitzvahs as well. Therefore, for people who are eager and ready to have the best Bar/Bat Mitzvah entertainment in the Tri-state area, 2Life Talent is now offering Bar/Bat Mitzvah planning and entertainment this May and beyond.



Get Summer and Fall 2013 Bar/Bat Mitzvah party planning started early with 2Life Talent. Events like this are in celebration of an important rite of passage in a young person’s life, so it is vital that the party is planned early. By consulting with the child’s parents or other family members, 2Life Talent’s event planners will create an entertainment plan and agenda that will guarantee the son or daughter is the focal point of the evening and that everyone enjoys themselves.



With 2Life Talent, clients will also have the option of utilizing the company’s knowledge and expertise with lighting, audio/visuals, interactive dances, draping, and much more. Their event planners will do everything necessary in order to guarantee that a client’s son or daughter and their guests have the experience of their lifetime.



Whether a client is looking for a DJ, band, dancers, or any other form of entertainment, 2Life Talent will tailor the event so that everything is included and executed the way that it should be. 2Life Talent will add the excitement and energy and that are needed for a memorable Bar/Bat Mitzvah party. To hear more about 2Life Talent, as well as the other services they provide please visit http://2lifetalent.com, call 800-717-6965, or email them at info@2lifetalent.com.



About 2Life Talent

2Life Talent is an agency and event group that represents and award-winning, professional talent including technically trained dancers, choreographers, musicians, performing artists, models, and more from a variety of specialty acts for any type of social event. 2Life Talent also coordinates production and event solutions.