2Life Talent Now Offering Entertainment for Corporate Parties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Linwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- With the holiday season right around the corner and corporate businesses starting to plan for their annual—or quarterly—parties, 2Life Talent is pleased to announce they are now offering their services to provide entertainment for corporate parties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. When trying to think of creative ways to hold a business party or to provide for corporate entertainment in PA, boasting an attraction with dancers, impersonators, hoopers, illusionists, or a mix of the whole bunch will show the employees that they have worked hard and deserve to enjoy themselves in the company of one another. Whether it’s a small office or a large corporation, there is no party too large for the entertainers to get everyone involved in the events.



Taking the employee’s interests in mind, create a setting with emcee or hip-hop violinists and dancers in the background to keep an optimal interest level. Maybe inquire about an elite illusionist or a fire poi artist to set the stage for choreographers and turntablist DJs. For a chance to boost employee morale and celebrate the hectic, yet productive business year, offering live entertainment to employees will give them a fun-filled experience with top-notch entertainment. Office parties are a great way to work on team-building and utilizing the game show activities provided by 2Life Talent will bring everyone together.



In addition to providing the entertainment, the professional planners at 2Life Talent will coordinate the venue, as well as the draping and lighting to make the party a night to remember. Celebrate the year with colleagues in style while listening to the DJs and emcees play to the vibe of the crowd.



Aside from corporate parties, 2Life Talent serves as a premier firm for a mitzvah or wedding DJ in PA or NJ, offering some of the best entertainers in the Northeast. The professionals from 2Life Talent are able to liven up any party, and there’s nothing better than high quality entertainment for a corporate get together in Pennsylvania or New Jersey. For more information about their entertainment services or to reserve a particular talent for corporate parties, or weddings and mitzvahs, please call 800-717-6965 or visit their website today.



About 2Life Talent

2Life Talent is an agency and event group that represents and award-winning, professional talent including technically trained dancers, choreographers, musicians, performing artists, models, and more from a variety of specialty acts for any type of social event. 2Life Talent also coordinates production and event solutions.



To learn more information about the company, please visit http://2lifetalent.com/.