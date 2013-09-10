2Life Talent Now Offering Entertainment for Weddings in New Jersey

Linwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- It can be a hassle to find the right entertainment for a wedding as brides and grooms are busy planning other aspects of the big day. Not only is the entertainment important for the lucky couple, but for the guests as well. 2Life Talent is pleased to announce they are now offering their services to provide full entertainment for weddings. Not only will 2Life Talent provide a top-of-the-line wedding DJ in New Jersey and any of the surrounding areas, but there are also a variety of dancers, illusionists, and emcees to keep the entertainment going all night for the bridal party and guests.



The professional event planners work within the budget of their client to create the perfect atmosphere for any wedding. It’s a day that clients will want to remember for the rest of their lives and 2Life Talent will meet with their clients’ months in advance to discuss the night and make sure everything is planned properly to provide a smooth and stress-free wedding for the bride and groom. Every entertainer at 2Life Talent has experience performing in nightclubs in the New York City and Philadelphia areas. The event planners will customize each wedding to ensure complete client satisfaction and make the wedding a success for all the guests as well.



There’s too much to get right when preparing for the perfect wedding, surrounded by family and friends. 2Life Talent will respect the wishes of their hosts and set up the entire venue—from staging to lighting to raping—to make sure the entertainment can be seen and heard in all corners of the particular location. Whether clients would like their wedding DJ in NJ, PA or NY to simply be a turntablist and provide the latest mixes and dance songs, or would like live entertainment with emcees or actors and dancers, 2Life Talent has that covered.



The DJs know how to keep guests engaged and energized throughout the length of the wedding and the event planners will make sure the guests of honor aren’t worried about the entertainment the entire night. They’ll be able to relax and enjoy the best night of their lives knowing that the entertainment is covered.



2Life Talent provides affordable prices and top-notch entertainment for corporate gatherings, mitzvahs and social get-togethers as well. For more information on their services or to book an event, please call 800-717-6965 or visit their website today.



About 2Life Talent

2Life Talent is an agency and event group that represents and award-winning, professional talent including technically trained dancers, choreographers, musicians, performing artists, models, and more from a variety of specialty acts for any type of social event. 2Life Talent also coordinates production and event solutions.



To learn more information about the company, please visit http://2lifetalent.com/.