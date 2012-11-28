2nd Chance Given to a Registered Sex Offender, Ordained as a Minister by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, who has the second largest faith based clergy membership behind only that of the Roman Catholic Church, on September 10th, 2012 ordained Donald Edward Cool of Glen Rock, PA. Reverend Donald Cool is a convicted and a registered sex offender, convicted on May 18th, 2001 of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse. The conviction was a felony of the first degree, a very serious offense.



Reverend Donald Cool was guilty, it caused him great guilt (remorse), embarrassment, humiliation, loss of his two children and family and some within the small community have shunned him for something that happened nearly 12 years ago, even though he did his time and served his debt to society for the crime he committed.



Rev. Michael J. Cauley, the President and Presiding Bishop after discussing this extensively with Reverend Cool before ordination, without hesitation proceeded to ordain Reverend Donald Cool. Brother Michael when contacted refused to be interviewed and issued a one sentence statement regarding Reverend Donald Cool's ordination in the form of a question, as he stated; "Did Jesus not teach us to forgive?"



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com