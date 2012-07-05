'2nd Saturdays' Fun July 14 at Museums, Historic Sites across North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- More than 30 state historic sites and museums will showcase authentic North Carolina culture and heritage on Saturday, July 14, in the second installment of the popular three-part summer program “2nd Saturdays.”



The various themes for July include “The State Library’s 200th Birthday” at the State Capitol in Raleigh, “African American Heritage Day” at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Gibsonville, “Jubilee Music Festival” at Historic Stagville in Durham, “Fabric and Fiber Arts Festival” at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm in Pinnacle, “Pirates” at the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, “Barbershop Chorus and Ice Cream Social” at the Thomas Wolfe Memorial in Asheville, “Civil War Scenes” at Roanoke Island Festival Park’s Art Gallery in Manteo and “Makin’ Bowls” at the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh.



“2nd Saturdays helps families have some good, old-fashioned fun whether they are visiting a site close to home or across the state,” said Linda A. Carlisle, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources. “As many as 45 percent of travelers in North Carolina include culture and heritage when they travel.”



Sponsored by the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources, the 2nd Saturdays series takes place at the 27 State Historic Sites, seven history museums and the N.C. Museum of Art on the second Saturday of the summer months. The more than 100 events across the state bring together history and authentic North Carolina culture; most programs are free. Each site will have its own stylized theme; and many sites will have artists, musicians and/or craftsmen.



A complete schedule of events is at www.ncculture.comwww.ncculture.com. For information call (919) 807-7389.