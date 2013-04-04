2ndSkies Forex Launches Free "Trading for Beginners" Course

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- One of the market leaders in forex education, 2ndSkiesForex.com, has launched a free beginner course on forex trading. The course promises to equip even the most uninitiated into the basics of foreign currency exchange trading.



The new in-depth course, which centers on forex trading for beginners, is open to anyone who wants to learn about trading forex. Signup or payment is not required, with free access provided by visiting the 2ndSkies Forex website.



The course is divided into 12 chapters, with students being able to set their own pace. The goal of the course is to offer anyone a complete introduction to forex, such as key terminology, how trades work, and how to profit from trading.



One of the first things the course explains is what forex trading entails.



The forex market enables people to buy and sell currencies from any one country against another. The most frequently traded currencies are the U.S. dollar (USD), the Euro (EUR), the Great British Pound (GBP), and the Japanese Yen (JPY). Of these four, the Euro vs. the U.S. Dollar (EUR/USD) is the most common pair.



If forex traders feel the Euro will rise in value over the U.S. dollar, then they would buy the EUR/USD. On the contrary, if they feel the Euro’s value will decrease vs. the USD, then they will sell it versus the dollar.



As the course points out, forex trading has a number of benefits over trading stocks, options or futures markets. One key feature is the ability to trade 24 hours a day, starting at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday and continuing to around 4 EST on Friday.



In addition, since all forex trading is done online, people can do it from anywhere they wish—as long as they have a decent internet connection. Because the FX market is so liquid, forex traders can buy and sell currencies at any time they want, at a much lower cost than traditional stocks, and they can do it by using free trading platforms.



People who want to learn forex trading can typically get started with around $300, although there are systems available that allow beginners to practice with demo accounts using live price feeds.



The 2ndSkies Forex beginner course also covers a variety of other important topics, including how to choose a broker, understanding forex price action, and tips on how to become a successful forex trader.



About 2ndSkies Forex

2ndSkies Forex offers forex trading education, along with free forex articles and videos using Price Action and Ichimoku strategies to trade the forex market. Founded in 2007 by Chris Capre, who has traded professionally for more than 12 years and worked for FXCM and the JNF Hedge Fund, 2ndSkies Forex is an avenue to share his vast and unique market experience. For more information, please visit http://2ndskiesforex.com