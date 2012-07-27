2playergames.co Announces That It Is Now on a Public Beta

Paphos, Cyprus -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- 2playergames.co, a website that features a huge variety of 2 player games, has just gone on a public beta.



Up until recently, the site, which aims to have the biggest collection of 2 player games online, has been in closed beta. This news means that more people than ever will now have access to the website’s vast selection of games, including the millions of kids who are currently on summer vacation.



In addition, 2playergames.co secures an angel investing round, and it has also had a new interactive character logo created for the site. The angel investment round will allow the website to work on developing 2 player games as well as making multiplayer games.



The website, which was founded at the beginning of this year, features the best and most popular two player games online. Fans of games are welcome to browse through the extensive collection at any time to find games to play with their friends or family members.



For example, the 2 player games host and developer features well-known game titles like Bubble Struggle, Bad Ice Cream, Fireboy and Watergirl, and the classic Tank Trouble. The website has also developed titles like Penguin Smasher and more.



Using the 2playergames.co website is easy and enjoyable. The home page features a listing of Random Games as well as the New 2 Player Games that are available. Handy category tabs at the top of the page will help fans of online games find the specific type of 2 player game they are looking for quickly and easily. Choices include Adventure, Car, Fighting, Kids, Sports and more.



Each game includes a description and detailed instructions. For example, Fireboy and Watergirl Episode 2, one of the new games on the site, is the second episode of the popular game and is titled The Light Temple.



“In this game, like the original Fireboy and Watergirl, you control both characters at the very same time,” 2playergames.co noted in the description of the game.



“You help him survive the perilous levels in this action-platformer with heavy puzzling elements. One of the greatest things about this game is Fireboy and Watergirl is exactly the opposite of each other but you have to make them work together to survive.”



