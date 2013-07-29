3 Common Myths About Business Credit Cards Dispelled by the Credit Advisor at Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- In a recent post titled “3 Common Myths about Business Credit Cards” business owners are supplied with information on why business credit cards may not be as difficult to apply for as they once thought.



The article points out the following three myths.



1. Credit cards for businesses are difficult to qualify for.



2. The Business is too new to qualify for a credit card.



3. The Business has to have its own tax ID to qualify for a Business Credit Card.



According to the article, the first myth that a business credit card is difficult to qualify for is put to rest by the fact that a business card can be applied for in just minutes online. The applicant is notified within seconds after submitting the application in most cases. The article illustrates an example of applying for the Capital Once Spark Business credit card, where the applicant was approved after filling out an online application.



The article points out that the length of time since the business was started doesn’t have a bearing on whether the business owner will qualify for the card or not since many of the credit cards for business take into account the applicants personal credit history.



Also stated in the article is the point that the applicant’s credit doesn’t have to be perfect to qualify for a credit card for their business, but in severe cases a business owner may be limited to applying for credit cards for bad credit if their situation is below average.



