3 Inches of Belly Fat Lost in 15 Days! A Fat Loss Experiment Revealed by Fitness Trainer

Alicante, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Andy Charalambous at http://www.fitscribbler.com, recently announced that he would gain weight specifically to test out his simple and fast way of losing belly fat and increasing muscle mass.



For the past three weeks he has been documenting his progress on his website by writing about his mental and physical state during his experiment as well as including a number of before and after photos.



“A few years back during a bad patch in my life I had let myself go physically and mentally. After some soul searching I managed to gain control of my life again and that included losing all the weight and fat that I allowed to accumulate around my waist and other areas.”



So why has Andy decided to physically transform himself for this experiment?



“During that experience I had found a simple way to burn fat in a short period of time with little effort. The method is a combination of two popular weight loss systems adapted to suit my needs. Unfortunately, I could not share my discoveries with others because I did not collect any data.”



“So, for the purpose of proving this method works for fast fat loss I decided to physically go through the method again. That meant gaining back the weight and fat I had lost in order to document the whole process.”



Andy proceeded to spend the next few months gaining all the fat back in order for him to begin his experiment. Once he felt he had a sufficient amount of fat weighing his body down he went ahead and started the fast fat burning method that worked so well for him in the past.



“This is the perfect weight loss method for anyone who hates diets that make you feel hungry all the time”



The fat loss experiment will continue for at least a few more weeks until Andy reaches a stage where he has lost a sufficient amount of fat and will maintain a slim and muscular physique.



As well as being a personal trainer Andy is known for creating the “Fit Expert Series” which is a collection of health and fitness books targeting women of all ages. So far there are over 20 books in the series all of which feature contributions from some of the top fitness experts.



These professionals in their field offer advice, tips and tricks on the subject of that particular book. This could include exercises, workout routines, nutritional plans and more.



“The success of the “Fit Expert Series” is due to the fact that those who read the books can get the correct advice in all areas of women’s health and fitness. The books have easy to follow exercise routines and there is also motivational advice to help build self confidence for all areas of life.” Andy added.



Andy Charalambous is a personal trainer and author of a number of health and fitness books. He has over 10 years of experience in the fitness industry working with clients to help them lose weight, get fit and feel better about themselves.



Andy is just at the start of his fat loss and body sculpting journey. If you are interested in finding out more about this fast fat burning method or just want to follow what Andy is doing then just visit Andy’s blog at http://www.fitscribbler.com/category/groovy-fat-loss-method. You may also contact him at fitscribbler@gmail.com



