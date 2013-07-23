3 Kelowna Hotel Deals for Summer 2013

Kelowna, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a hideaway that is close to nature, or a town where you can shop and try out new food, you will find it in Kelowna. Situated in the province of British Columbia, Kelowna has much to offer for every type of traveler, whether he or she is in search for adventure, or simply desiring a time to relax.



Being in the heart of wine country there is an endless supply of wineries around such as Ancient Hill Estate Winery, Arrowleaf Cellars & Beaumont Family Estate just to name a few. Just minutes away from the city there are hiking pathways, beaches and picnic areas with breathtaking sceneries. The Okanagan is also recognized as a golf Mecca with more than 80 courses throughout the valley.



At the end of each day, you would of course need a great place to rest, and that would require an excellent downtown Kelowna hotel. The Kelowna Ramada Hotel and Conference Center has everything you need and more so this are 3 things you can do to book your room at great price:



1. Earn double points. IF you haven't sign up yet for the rewards you should do it right now. It is free and easy so start gathering points in your account.



2. Save 20% when you stay 3 nights or longer. if you are going for a long weekend, this is the discount you can get in the Ramada.



3. Get a chance to win 2 free nigths. You should always check a business facebook page if you are looking for deals. In this case they are giving away this prizeand all you have to do is like and share the page!



Did I mention it is a pet friendly hotel? You can be sure to travel without leaving any member of the family behind. And don’t forget to check the special packages arranged with the local tourist attractions: http://www.ramadalodgehotelkelowna.com/special-offers/