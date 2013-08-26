3 Killer Stories, Speedy Publishing's New Mystery and Suspense Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- From Chuck Swope comes a great book published under the imprint Mystery Kings.



3 stories of murder caused by envy, lust greed . Surprise of a lifetime: When Stan Henshaw suspects his wife is cheating on him he sets out to get a detective to spy on her. When that doesn't work out he disguises himself and follows her himself. He devises an uncomplicated plan to murder her and her lover. Will he succeed? You'll be surprised. Most likely suspect After he's married to Amy who he feels is the most beautiful woman he ever saw, she gets jealous of his fame and former conquests when he scores with a bestselling novel based on women he has known. She gets fat, nasty and generally abusive. He can't stand her any more and doesn't want to share his newly acquired fortune with her. So naturally, he sets out to murder her. What could go wrong? My Brother's Keeper Jack Snow has an easy job this time. Convince a star struck 17 year old girl that an aging cowboy singer is not for her. He accomplishes that but nobody told him a gang of murderers and bank robbers were coming to the party. Jack has to use his wits to get himself out of this murderous mess.



About Chuck Swope

Chuck Swope, born in Evansville Indiana, has lived several years in Las Vegas, NV with his wife, 3 cats and a dog. He loves reading, writing, sports, and betting on horse races. He has 4 grown children and several grandchildren and now, great grandchildren. He loves to read and write about mystery, crime, and science fiction. He also writes humor under the pen name of I. M. Nutts



Pick up a copy of 3 Killer Stories at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



3 Killer Stories at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Killer-Stories-Always-Murder-ebook/dp/B00DIFK7UC



3 Killer Stories at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628840056



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3 Killer Stories * by Chuck Swope

Publication Date: December 31, 1969

Digital ISBN: 9781628840056

Print ISBN: 9781628840056

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