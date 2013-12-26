3 Low-Cost Home Exercise Bikes That Can Help People Lose Weight After Christmas Are Featured at Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- It is not uncommon for people to consume as much as 4000-5000 calories (or more) on Christmas Day, and this overindulgence can easily continue up until the New Year. So to help people get back on track, Exercise-Review-Site.com have recently been discussing three low-cost exercise bikes that can help people lose weight after Christmas.



This article was first published back in October, but it has just been updated to include the best exercise bikes that are available to buy right now, and is beneficial because it includes three different types of exercise bicycle.



For instance, as well as naming the best low-cost upright bike, it also names the best recumbent bike for those people who have back problems or who prefer the more relaxed position, and the best spinning bike for those people who want to perform spinning workouts at home.



A spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"The exercise bike market used to be dominated by upright bicycles, but all that has now changed because more and more people are buying recumbent bicycles and bikes that are designed specifically for spinning."



"So we have made a conscious effort to recommend the top upright, spinning and recumbent bikes that are on the market right now because they can all help people lose a few pounds."



"Plus with many people having little money left over after splashing out on Christmas presents, it is worth pointing out that the ones we have picked out are all low-cost, affordable bikes that will provide an excellent workout and are generally very good quality."



Anyone that would like to read more about these three recommended upright, recumbent and spinning bikes that can help people lose weight after Christmas, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/10/the-3-best-low-cost-home-exercise-bikes.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.