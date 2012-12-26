3 Phase Features a Relentless Sound Far Divergent from Anything Top 40 Has to Offer

Lincoln Park, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Burl Begley developed his musical musings by playing in a top 40 band as a bassist and backup singer. Wishing to further exercise his creativity, he founded the 5-piece prog rock onslaught 3 Phase. After a period that led to the departure of the lead singer and guitarist, and an unsuccessful search for replacements, the band became (a more appropriate for the namesake) a three-piece outfit.



An evident chemistry and understanding of composition makes the new 3 Phase an incredible mix of raw grunge combined with the technical prowess of a progressive outfit. Lightning fast riffs complement marathon-style drumming, all of which is backed with passionate and well-constructed lyrical content. Upon first listen, it becomes apparent that the band’s sound revolves highly around the chemistry of its members.



It is the irony of playing in a top 40s outfit that makes the release of the band’s self-titled album a unique story. Recorded at a home basement studio, tracks on 3 Phase lack the overproduction and polish of any top 40s hit. Digitally mastered to perfection, the album provides a visceral sound that is intentionally raw and relentless. The tight-knit nature of the band and their passion for the art is truly an element of 3 Phase that must be witnessed firsthand.



As far as 3 Phase’s future plans, expect to see them back in the studio soon working on their next album titled “Striking the Distant”. Over the next 6 months, the band plans on finishing their new material before playing flagship rock venues in order to expand their fan base. Until then, the indicative rock expression that is 3 Phase can be purchased at www.reverbnation.com/3phaseband and www.itunes.com/3phase.



