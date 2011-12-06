Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- Upgrading or replacing your current business software solution can seem like a daunting task. It often gets pushed to the back burner and the entire process is drawn out. But it certainly doesn’t have to be this way. We’ve worked with a wide range of companies, from those who are looking for an ERP system to move off of their hand-written notes, to multi-national organizations who are over-spending on licensing fees. But all these companies and CFO’s have one thing in common, they want a business solution that all of their employees can use effectively with ease.



When it comes to choosing an ERP vendor, fit is as much as factor as what the software can actually do. Here are 3 questions to ask your prospective ERP vendor to ensure a successful implementation process.



1. How much experience does the vendor have with Food companies? Your ERP provider should be able to share previous customer success stories and implementations with you. Don't hesitate to ask for references.



2. How many other vertical markets besides the Food industry do you serve? Partnering with a software provider that specializes in your industry is key. This will ensure that they know your business and your industry inside and out.



3. How old is the technology platform that the ERP sits on? Your business is growing. You'll want a software solution that can grow and adapt with you.



