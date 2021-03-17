3 Reasons Gutters Repair in Pikesville (21208) Makes Sense. Owing Mills, Too!

Owings Mills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- At Four Seasons Roofing, we serve clients throughout Maryland. For example, we often tackle gutters repair in Pikesville (21208), and on that same day, we might work as gutter installers in Owing Mills, MD.



No matter where we go, we hear a very familiar question about gutters. You may have asked this question yourself a time or two.



People ask us: "Do we really need to install or repair our gutters? Do they really help us all that much?"



"Yes" is the shortest answer to both of these questions. But let us explain why gutters do a huge job of protecting your home and your investment.



Gutters Lower Your Flood Risk



Experts say Maryland tends to have sandy soils. For that reason, most builders avoid basements. When water moves quickly through the earth, it can seep right into your home.



But even if you don't have a basement, you can face flood risks. Waters can rise and seep beneath your doors. And that same moisture can lift your deck away from your home.



Gutters collect water from your roof and push it away from your foundation. No water can collect in spaces you plan to use for living or recreation. That's worthwhile for any homeowner.



Gutters Move Leaves Along



Almost half of Maryland is covered in a thick forest canopy. Chances are, you have a leafy friend or two in your yard.



As leaves collect on your roof, they can:



- Block. A dam of leaves perched on the edge of your house keeps water from moving freely. Gutters can capture those leaves for easy removal. Or gutter guards can allow leaves to slide right off and onto the ground.

- Rot. Leaves left in place will decompose, and that process can impact the structural integrity of your roof.

- Surprise. Ever walked out the door to a slippery pile of collected leaves? We have. Gutters make that scenario much less likely.



Even the best gutter installation can't eliminate leaves. You'll need an arborist to tackle that job. But clearly, gutters can help to reduce some of the risks associated with trees.



Gutters Ease Erosion



Without the protection of a functional system of gutters, water will run down your roof and into a trough outside your foundation. As the years go by, that valley will deepen, and as it does, your foundation may be exposed to stresses. Cracks and fissures in foundations are incredibly hard and expensive to fix.



Because gutters push water away from your home, erosion risks can fade away.



Keep Your Gutters Looking Great



